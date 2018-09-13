Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

J50 and saving endangered species

Two UBC professors were interviewed on CBC Radio about the endangered southern resident orca population.

Adam Ford, a biology professor at UBC’s Okanagan campus and Canada Research Chair in wildlife restoration ecology, spoke to On the Coast about whether it’s worth the effort to treat one sick orca since the whales, as a population, face greater problems.

Tara Martin, a conservation scientist and professor in UBC’s faculty of forestry, was interviewed on BC Today for a segment about saving species at risk. She discussed how there are more species at risk around the world than we have the resources to address.