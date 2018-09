Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why are people in Vancouver (and Toronto) so unhappy?

The Globe and Mail reported on a study from researchers at UBC and McGill University that examined life satisfaction in 1,200 communities across the country.

The report found that Vancouver and Toronto are the unhappiest cities in Canada.

