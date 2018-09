Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver council candidates talk timeline for SkyTrain extension

The Vancouver Sun mentioned UBC in a story about a Vancouver mayoral candidate prioritizing a subway line to the university.

The candidate cited UBC president Santa Ono’s commitment to help make the subway extension happen.

The story also appeared in The Province.