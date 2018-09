Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

University cannabis policies range from ban to cannabis-friendly smoking areas

The Vancouver Sun mentioned UBC in an article about university cannabis policies.

The article reported that a draft of UBC’s new cannabis policy will soon be referred to the Board of Governors, followed by a public consultation on the policy, said university counsel Hubert Lai in a statement.

The article also appeared in the Ottawa Citizen.