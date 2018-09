Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Test aims to help identify those unknowingly living with hepatitis C

Global interviewed Alnoor Ramji, a clinical professor of medicine at UBC and a hepatitis C specialist, for an article about a test to help identify people unknowingly living with hepatits C.

Ramji said convincing people to get tested is the biggest obstacle because of the way people think about the disease.