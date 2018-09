Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Middle-aged gym bunnies who work out at least 3 times a week ‘cannot outrun cardiovascular disease’

Mirror U.K. featured UBC research that found even high-performing athletes are not immune to cardiovascular disease as they get older.

Barb Morrison, lead study researcher and a PhD candidate, said the findings suggest very active people still can’t outrun the risk factors.

The story also appeared on MSN.