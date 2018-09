Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gathering on Rise for Climate International Day of Action

The Georgia Straight mentioned UBC in an article about the Rise for Climate International Day of Action.

The event in Vancouver was sponsored by Climate Convergence Metro Vancouver, UBC 350, Vancouver 350, and the UBC social justice committee.