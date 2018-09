Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Altruism’s surprisingly strong health impact

Scientific American mentioned UBC research in an article about the health impacts of altruism.

A UBC study found that the blood pressure of study participants who spent money on others had significantly decreased as compared with those who spent money on themselves.

The article also appeared on Salon.