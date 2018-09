Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC study says recovering from concussions could take longer

Global reported on a new UBC study that suggests doctors and coaches may want to re-think post-concussion protocols.

Alex Weber, a UBC researcher, discussed how brain damage from concussions among hockey players may last longer than previously thought.

A similar story appeared on Breakfast Television.