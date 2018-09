Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Study finds new clues in understanding relapse in breast cancer

Xinhua reported on a breast cancer study from researchers at UBC, Washington University School of Medicine and the Baylor College of Medicine.

Researchers were able to link some DNA mutations to a high risk of relapse in estrogen receptor positive breast cancer and other mutations with the opposite effect.