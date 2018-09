Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SD48 updates sexual orientation and gender identity policy

Pique Magazine mentioned UBC in a story about School District 48 approving an update to its policy on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The article reported the provincial government worked to increase domestic teacher hires by creating 37 additional spaces in French teacher-education programs at UBC and Simon Fraser University over the next two years.