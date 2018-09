Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Melting glaciers are triggering the world’s biggest tsunamis

Michele Koppes, a UBC professor and glaciologist, was quoted in a Radio Canada article about melting glaciers triggering tsunamis.

“When we think about who’s going to feel the repercussions of climate change the most, we have to look closely at these places like coastal B.C.,” Koppes said.