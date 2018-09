Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Four ways that climate change is making our allergies worse

Michael Brauer, from UBC’s faculty of medicine and school of population and public health, was quoted in an article on The Weather Network about the impact of climate change on allergies.

He said over the past 15 years he’s seen about a one-month increase in the length of the allergy season in Canada.