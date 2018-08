Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Women underrepresented in research journals: UBC prof

Various local media outlets reported on a UBC study on underrepresentation of women in science journals.

Miranda Hart, who teaches biology in the Irving K Barber School of Arts and Sciences, said the magazines are “perpetrating a role model that is predominantly, and sometimes exclusively, male.”

Stories appeared on Maple Ridge News, Castanet and Okanagan Edge.