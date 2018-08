Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vaping giant plans Canadian e-cig domination amid success, controversy in U.S.

Star Vancouver interviewed Elizabeth Saewyc, director of UBC’s school of nursing, about the dangers of e-cigarettes.

She said the concern with youth who may obtain e-cigarettes is they may become addicted to the nicotine and find substitutes like conventional cigarettes when they can’t get an e-cigarette.