Canada, U.S. in “extremely intense” talks on NAFTA: Canadian FM

John Ries, an international trade expert at UBC, was quoted in a Xinhua article about NAFTA negotiations.

“Both sides have known what the issues are and what each side is proposing, but they haven’t really sat down and worked really hard at coming up with compromises,” he said.

