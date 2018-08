Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In psychology, other social sciences, many studies fail reproducibility test

NPR interviewed Will Gervais, a former UBC researcher, about his earlier work examining whether people who are more analytical are less likely to hold religious beliefs.

Gervais discussed the importance of scientific rigour.