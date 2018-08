Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Wildfire smoke could be bad for Okanagan’s wine-making industry

UBC research on smoke impacting the Okanagan wine industry was highlighted in a Global article.

“The grapes are actually at a sensitive period of their development right now, where smoke exposure has a higher probability of impacting them,” said researcher Matt Noestheden, a PhD candidate at UBC’s Okanagan campus.