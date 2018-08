Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Researchers have found a way to convert any blood type to the universal O

CBC Radio’s Quirks and Quarks highlighted UBC research that discovered certain gut bacteria could be used to transform blood types A and B into the more universal form of blood type O.

The segment also appears here.

Stephen Withers, a UBC professor of biochemistry and lead researcher, discussed the role of removing A and B antigens from red blood cells.

Similar stories appeared on Global National (at the 18:50 mark), New Zealand Radio, MSN, Bustle, and Radio Canada.