New research may help conserve threatened rattlesnake species

CBC reported on rattlesnake research conducted by Danielle Schmidt, a biology master’s candidate at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

She is studying more than 800 samples of rattlesnake DNA taken from snakes around B.C.