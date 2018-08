Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is the peer review process biased against Indigenous academics?

CBC Radio’s Unreserved featured an interview with Sarah Hunt, a professor at UBC’s First Nation and Indigenous Studies program, for a story about bias against Indigenous academics in the peer review process.

“I recently received three peer reviews on an article for a journal based in Europe — two were positive, and one just felt like I was being lectured and talked down to,” Hunt said.