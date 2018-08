Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Homeowners in Vancouver, Toronto want housing prices to fall: Poll

CBC quoted two UBC professors in a story about a housing and transportation survey that polled residents in Vancouver and Toronto.

Tsur Somerville, a senior fellow at UBC’s Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate, said he was surprised by how many homeowners thought a decrease in real estate prices would be beneficial.

Weighing in on the topic of foreign buyers, Nathanael Lauster, a UBC sociology professor, noted people often perceive immigrants and visible minorities as foreigners.