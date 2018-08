Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Expert talks sleep schedules as kids, parents prep for school

News 1130 interviewed Wendy Hall, a professor at UBC’s school of nursing, about sleep schedules as families prepare for the school year.

Hall discussed the importance of easing children back into a sleep routine ahead of the new school year.