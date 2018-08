Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Culture of silence keeps med students from reporting abuse by mentors

CBC Radio’s White Coat Black Art mentioned UBC in a story about inappropriate conduct at some Canadian medical schools.

The article reported UBC instituted a professional standards policy for learners and faculty in 2013 that forbids physicians engaging “in sexual or romantic relations with patients, or with individuals with whom you have a supervisor/supervisee relationship.”