Canada’s many aimless post-secondary students need help finding fulfilling careers

Kevin James, a lecturer at the UBC Sauder School of Business, co-wrote an op-ed for The Province about career options for post-secondary students.

“We need to help the younger generation by speaking with them and connecting them to people in the community who can help them understand possible career options,” wrote James and Caroline Dickson.