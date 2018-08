Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Buying a condo in Metro Vancouver may get harder in 2019

News 1130 quoted Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, for a story about the future of Metro Vancouver’s housing market.

He said although condo sales are stronger than single family homes, a “significant correction” is possible.