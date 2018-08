Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Air pollution is costing Indians 1.5 years of their lives

Quartz reported on a study involving UBC researchers that examined the global impacts of air pollution.

The study was completed by researchers from UBC, the University of Texas, Brigham Young University, Imperial College London and the Boston-based Health Effects Institute.

The researchers found that air pollution caused by tiny particulate matter reduces the average life expectancy of Indians by 1.53 years.