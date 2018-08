Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What’s going on with marijuana research in Canada?

Work by Zach Walsh, a UBC clinical psychologist and cannabis researcher, was featured in a London Free Press story about marijuana research in Canada.

Walsh is launching a long-term study to determine the impact of cannabis legalization on campus health at UBC.