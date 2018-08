Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of NEB decision that pipelines can disregard local bylaws

The Globe and Mail interviewed Margot Young, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, after the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear an appeal of a decision that allowed Trans Mountain pipeline construction to bypass city bylaws.

Young said the decision is a reminder that local governments don’t have much power to stop federally approved projects.