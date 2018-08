Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rich Canadians are outliving the poor, strikingly so among men

The Globe and Mail reported on a study co-authored by Kevin Milligan of UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics.

The study found Canada’s highest-earning men are outliving the lowest-earning men by eight years.