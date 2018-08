Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lowering air pollution would increase life expectancy as much as eradicating lung and breast cancer

Quartz reported on a study involving UBC researchers that found reducing air pollution would be the equivalent of eradicating breast and lung cancer in terms of life spans.

The study was completed by researchers from UBC, the University of Texas, Brigham Young University, Imperial College London and the Boston-based Health Effects Institute.

