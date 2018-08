Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gut bug enzyme turns blood into type-O

Various media outlets highlighted UBC researchers who discovered an enzyme in gut bacteria that could convert type A blood into universal type O.

Stephen Withers, a UBC professor of biochemistry and lead study researcher, said the enzyme converts the blood approximately 30 times faster than any enzyme on record.

