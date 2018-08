Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gut bacteria could provide key to making ‘universal’ blood type

CTV featured UBC research into turning Type A and B blood into Type O blood, which can be universally donated.

Stephen Withers, a UBC biochemistry researcher, explained how removing antigens from red blood cells on Type A and Type B blood allows researchers to convert A or B to O blood.