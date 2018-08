Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Your 2018 glass of wine may taste like wildfires burning in B.C.

Matthew Noestheden, a PhD candidate at UBC’s Okanagan campus, spoke to Star Vancouver about his research on how wildfires impact wine.

He said winemakers should adjust their practices in light of increasing wildfires during the summer in B.C.