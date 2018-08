Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In defense of using “the new normal” to describe climate change

Salon interviewed Daniel Pauly, a UBC fisheries biologist, for an article about climate change discussions.

Pauly coined the term “shifting baseline syndrome” to describe generational differences in the perception of dwindling fish populations, which he says is also a concern with climate change.