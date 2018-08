Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. experiencing French immersion teachers shortage

The Vancouver Sun mentioned UBC in a story about the shortage of French immersion teachers in B.C.

The article noted the government is putting funds toward teacher recruitment and retention at UBC and Simon Fraser University.

The story also appeared in The Province.