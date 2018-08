Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Trinity Western covenant change good, not far enough: Critics

Margot Young, a UBC law professor who specializes in constitutional and social justice law, was quoted in The Tyee for an article about Trinity Western University’s decision to drop a mandatory covenant forbidding sex outside heterosexual marriage.

She discussed the importance of teaching from a perspective of inclusivity and human rights.