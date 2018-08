Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Science news in brief: Megatoothed sharks and inside a leech

Independent U.K. and CNBC published a New York Times story about UBC research on scratching behaviour among cows.

Marina von Keyserlingk, who studies animal welfare at UBC, explained how her team found that cows worked equally hard to open a weighted gate and rub on a brush, as they did to get to food.