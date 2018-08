Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If the world ate USDA-recommended diet, there wouldn’t be enough land to grow it

CBC interviewed Navin Ramankutty, a professor of global food security and sustainability at UBC, about dietary guidelines.

He explained why such guidelines should account for factors beyond health, such as sustainability.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.