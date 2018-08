Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A local food system defined by us all

Richmond News quoted Colin Dring, a UBC PhD candidate in agricultural planning, for an article about local food systems.

He explained how culture and class are two pre-existing biases in municipal food policy planning in North America.