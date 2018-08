Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why gender discrimination lawsuit against Nike is significant

A Vox article about a gender discrimination lawsuit against Nike cited a study by sociologists at UBC and Indiana University.

Researchers discovered that court-mandated bias training and educational efforts were the least effective in addressing inequality.