Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sex robots could improve marriages: Expert

The Daily Mail highlighted work by Marina Adshade, a UBC professor, about the availability of sex robots.

“I predict their availability will give couples greater opportunity to define their own types of marriages,” Adshade said.