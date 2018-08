Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Google Generation’s push for more technology transforming health care: Survey

The Canadian Press quoted Philip Edgcumbe, an MD-PhD student at UBC and a consultant on technological innovation in health care, for an article about survey that examined how technology is altering health care among young adults.

“The Google Generation is on the leading edge of this transformation into newly empowered patients and health-literate patients,” he said.

The CP story appeared on City News Toronto, in the National Post, National Observer and on 660 News.