Program reduces shaken baby syndrome cases by 35 per cent

CBC Radio’s Early Edition highlighted a study by UBC and B.C. Children’s Hospital that examined the effectiveness of a public education initiative on reducing cases of shaken baby syndrome.

Ron Barr, a developmental pediatrician and a professor emeritus of UBC’s faculty of medicine, discussed the benefits of the program he helped develop.

A similar story appeared on CBC Online.