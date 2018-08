Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why cannabis vape pens and concentrates are illegal

M-J Milloy, a UBC professor, spoke to CBC for an article about why cannabis vape pens and concentrates are illegal.

“I think there are concerns, in terms of psychosis, in terms of anxiety,” Milloy said.