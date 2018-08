Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Modern technology may connect people better, but at a cost

Xinhua reported on research by Elizabeth Dunn, a UBC psychology professor, that examined the impacts of smartphone use.

Dunn and co-authors found that study participants felt more distracted during face-to-face interactions when they were using their smartphones compared with face-to-face interactions where they did not use a phone.

