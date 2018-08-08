Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saudi students given four weeks to leave Canada, even if studies not completed

The Canadian Press mentioned UBC in a story about Saudi Arabia suspending scholarships to Canada and planning to relocate students already in the country.

UBC said its president, Santa J. Ono, was working to clarify the situation and determine how many current and incoming UBC students might be affected. “We will provide those students with appropriate support as needed,” he said in an email.

