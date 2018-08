Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sharks change where they breed, hunt along American coasts

William Cheung, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, spoke to ABC about changing shark behaviour.

He said on the West Coast, more great whites and whitecap sharks will likely reach the offshore waters of the northeast Pacific in the next several decades.