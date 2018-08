Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BC overdose deaths drop in June, but more than 100 people still dying each month

The Canadian Press interviewed Ryan McNeil, a professor at UBC’s department of medicine and a research scientist with the BC Centre on Substance Use, about new statistics on overdose deaths in B.C.

“This is a crisis being driven by fentanyl and fentanyl-adulterated drugs and there’s an urgent need to ensure that people have access to a safer drug supply,” he said.

