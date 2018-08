Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Deadly mushroom researched as potential cancer cure

CTV Vancouver Island highlighted UBC research into the medical uses of death cap mushrooms.

David Perrin, a UBC chemist, has been working on a formula to synthesize the death cap mushroom’s toxin in order to kill cancer cells.